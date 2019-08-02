Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Resources
More Obituaries for REVERAND STOUDEMIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REVERAND SHELDON LEE STOUDEMIRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REVERAND SHELDON LEE STOUDEMIRE Obituary
STOUDEMIRE REVERAND SHELDON LEE

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Reverend Sheldon Lee Stoudemire, 57, of Braddock, PA. Served in the United States Army and was a member of the Pittsburgh chapter of MAD DADS. Husband of Karol Stoudemire; father of Tiffany Roberson; grandfather of Carter Roberson; brother of Leonora Howze, Bennie Lee Stoudemire, Jr., and Lee Marvin Stoudemire (Minister Joy). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 5, 2019 at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Dr., Pittsburgh, PA. 15221 where the funeral service will be held Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. on August 6, 2019. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REVERAND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now