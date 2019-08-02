|
STOUDEMIRE REVERAND SHELDON LEE
On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Reverend Sheldon Lee Stoudemire, 57, of Braddock, PA. Served in the United States Army and was a member of the Pittsburgh chapter of MAD DADS. Husband of Karol Stoudemire; father of Tiffany Roberson; grandfather of Carter Roberson; brother of Leonora Howze, Bennie Lee Stoudemire, Jr., and Lee Marvin Stoudemire (Minister Joy). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 5, 2019 at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Dr., Pittsburgh, PA. 15221 where the funeral service will be held Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. on August 6, 2019. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019