HODGE REX
Age 87, of Cranberry Township, PA, passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born in Corbin, KY, on January 15, 1933, the son of Hubert Hodge and Ida Carpenter. Rex graduated from the University of Kentucky with an Engineering degree in 1956. He later received another Engineering degree and was also a licensed professional Engineer. Rex founded Fluidraulics, Inc. in 1967 and was the President/CEO for decades. Rex will be missed dearly by his three children, Paul Hodge (Susan) of Chagrin Falls, OH, Jenny Hilliard (Randy) of West Sunbury, PA, and Pam Krause (Kurt) of Valencia, PA. His grandchildren will also miss him very much – Christina Fuller (Alex) of Shaker Hts., OH, Natalie Hodge of Chicago, IL, Kevin Hodge of Cleveland, OH, Ryan Krause of Pittsburgh, PA, Ashley Krause of West Palm Beach, FL, Alex Welter of Pittsburgh, PA, Roxanne Welter of Pittsburgh, PA, and one great-grandchild, Reid Fuller of Shaker Hts., OH. Rex was married to Betty Sue Davis for 23 years and they remained close friends. Rex loved genealogy and spent years traveling and researching the family history going back to ancient Europe. He wrote and published a book titled, "From Old World Royalty to the New World Frontier." He also spent winters in Dunedin, FL, for 15 years and loved the area and weather there. He was a big Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan and watched them often. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 Route 228, Mars, PA 16046. A memorial service, where Rex will be laid to rest with his parents, will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, KY on Saturday, April 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the of Pittsburgh online (https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/pennsylvania/pittsburgh). Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.