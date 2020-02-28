Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Resources
More Obituaries for REX HODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REX HODGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REX HODGE Obituary
HODGE REX

Age 87, of Cranberry Township, PA, passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born in Corbin, KY, on January 15, 1933, the son of Hubert Hodge and Ida Carpenter. Rex graduated from the University of Kentucky with an Engineering degree in 1956. He later received another Engineering degree and was also a licensed professional Engineer. Rex founded Fluidraulics, Inc. in 1967 and was the President/CEO for decades. Rex will be missed dearly by his three children, Paul Hodge (Susan) of Chagrin Falls, OH, Jenny Hilliard (Randy) of West Sunbury, PA, and Pam Krause (Kurt) of Valencia, PA. His grandchildren will also miss him very much – Christina Fuller (Alex) of Shaker Hts., OH, Natalie Hodge of Chicago, IL, Kevin Hodge of Cleveland, OH, Ryan Krause of Pittsburgh, PA, Ashley Krause of West Palm Beach, FL, Alex Welter of Pittsburgh, PA, Roxanne Welter of Pittsburgh, PA, and one great-grandchild, Reid Fuller of Shaker Hts., OH. Rex was married to Betty Sue Davis for 23 years and they remained close friends. Rex loved genealogy and spent years traveling and researching the family history going back to ancient Europe. He wrote and published a book titled, "From Old World Royalty to the New World Frontier." He also spent winters in Dunedin, FL, for 15 years and loved the area and weather there. He was a big Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan and watched them often. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 Route 228, Mars, PA 16046. A memorial service, where Rex will be laid to rest with his parents, will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, KY on Saturday, April 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the of Pittsburgh online (https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/pennsylvania/pittsburgh). Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REX's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -