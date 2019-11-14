Home

Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
(724) 693-2800
RHEDA A. SLOVICK


1931 - 2019
RHEDA A. SLOVICK Obituary
SLOVICK RHEDA A.

Rheda, 88, of McDonald, died Friday, November 8, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living of Cranberry, Seven Fields, PA. She was born October 14, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late E. James and Elizabeth Leadbitter Diamond. Rheda was previously employed by the Federal Government and Markovitz Enterprises. Surviving are her children, Dr. Frank T. (Dr. Susan Mou) Slovick of Kansas,  Daniel J. Slovick of Ohio, Patricia (John) Heagy of Cranberry Township and Jane (Mike)  Bull of Ohio; also surviving are 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Patrick Slovick (2002); son, James Stephen Slovick; and nine brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paramount Home Health & Hospice Services, 3025 Washington Road, Suite 201, McMurray, PA 15317. All arrangements are private and are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
