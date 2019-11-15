Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
RHODA JANE (GEHRINGER) BALDT

RHODA JANE (GEHRINGER) BALDT Obituary
BALDT RHODA JANE (GEHRINGER)

Age 77, of North Versailles, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy A. Baldt; loving mother of Vonita Rae Baldt-Renk and her husband, Robert T. Renk; grandmother of Courtney Lee Kalina and Justin Lee Kalina. She was preceded in death by her father, Cyril "Jim" Gehringer; her mother, Helen V. Lee; stepfather, Robert E. Lee; and brother, James Gehringer and his wife, Maureen. Friends will be received Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org. For more information and expanded obituary please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
