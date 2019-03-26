|
HUSSKE RHONDA ALLYNE (DUNLAVEY)
Age 59, formerly of Beechview, passed peacefully with her family by her side, on March 24, 2019. Loving wife of Paul J.; beloved daughter of the late John J. and Patricia A. (Lynch) Dunlavey; cherished mother of Athena M. Depper and Katrina A. Wolfe (Matt); dear sister of Kevin Dunlavey, Celia Mallory (Don), Sonja Mull and Terence Dunlavey (Sherry); adoring grandmother of Jessica Husske and Jacob Wolfe; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Friends welcomed to Celebrate Her Life Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m., until noon at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019