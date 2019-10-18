|
GLASS RHONDA HELEN
Age 68, of 99 Old Glory Lane, Cameron, passed Saturday, October 12, 2019. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Central Baptist Church located at 2200 Wylie Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA. Among survivors include a son, Willis Glass; daughters, Artisha Walker and Tiffany Glass; sisters, Jeanne Christian, Lynda Blair and Renee Giles; brother, Samuel Ware; and three grandchildren. Arrangements by HERRING FUNERAL CARE & CREMATIONS.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019