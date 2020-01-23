|
|
JOSLIN RHONDA M. (PARKER)
Age 69, of Robinson Township, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Rhonda was a graduate of Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. She worked for many years as an Office Manager for Prudential Insurance. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, dogs and was an avid Pirate fan. Rhonda is survived by her siblings, Tim (Carol) Parker, of Cranberry Township, Mark Parker, of Tarentum, Linda Parker, of Robinson Township, Kathy Hays, of Carnegie and the late David H. Parker, Jr.; and by her nephews, Ryan (Amber) Parker and Kevin (Jessica) Parker. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Freeport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rhonda may be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Avenue, New Kensington, PA 15068. To send and online condolence, please visit;
www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020