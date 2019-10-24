Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 64, on Monday, October 21, 2019, of South Park. Beloved husband of 36 years to Carol Ann (Miller); loving father of Nicholas (Kiersten), Natalee and the late Sara and Max; son of the late Roy and Ruth (Donalies) Gazzam; son-in-law of Carol Kautz. Also survived by his loving niece, Kait (Nate) Diogo. Rich was a steelworker for 42 years, an avid Steelers fan and proud Eagle Scout. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity Church at 10:00 a.m. Rich requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
