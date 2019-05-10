Home

Services
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh at St. Wendelins Parish
RICHARD A. ANDRULONIS

RICHARD A. ANDRULONIS Obituary
ANDRULONIS RICHARD A.

Cheers to 94 wonderful years. Richard passed away on May 8, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, on October 14, 1924. Beloved son to the late Peter and Nellie Andrulonis; loving husband to the late Clara Ruffing Andrulonis; caring father to John Andrulonis and Susan (Rick) Startari; proud grandfather to Troy (Melissa), Jason (Monica), Shannon (Steve), Sherri (Jim), and Lyndi (Brandon); great-grandfather to ten; brother to Rosie Komoroski; and brother-in-law to Edna and Alice Andrulonis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Lenny Andrulonis. Friends will be received on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, May 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh at St. Wendelins Parish. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
