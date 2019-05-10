ANDRULONIS RICHARD A.

Cheers to 94 wonderful years. Richard passed away on May 8, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, on October 14, 1924. Beloved son to the late Peter and Nellie Andrulonis; loving husband to the late Clara Ruffing Andrulonis; caring father to John Andrulonis and Susan (Rick) Startari; proud grandfather to Troy (Melissa), Jason (Monica), Shannon (Steve), Sherri (Jim), and Lyndi (Brandon); great-grandfather to ten; brother to Rosie Komoroski; and brother-in-law to Edna and Alice Andrulonis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Lenny Andrulonis. Friends will be received on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, May 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh at St. Wendelins Parish. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com.