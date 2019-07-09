Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
More Obituaries for RICHARD BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD A. "DICK" BARNES

RICHARD A. "DICK" BARNES Obituary
BARNES RICHARD A. "DICK"

Age 86, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 66 years to Barbara (Danko); father of Dr. Richard (Lisa), Doug (Mae) and Karen Barnes; grandfather of Ryan Barnes, Lauren (Cory) Ottaviani, Megan, Matthew, Stephen and Kevin Barnes, Michael Barone and Heather Barnes; great-grandfather of Ella Grace Ottaviani; brother of Carol (John) Laska. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019
