BARNES RICHARD A. "DICK"
Age 86, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 66 years to Barbara (Danko); father of Dr. Richard (Lisa), Doug (Mae) and Karen Barnes; grandfather of Ryan Barnes, Lauren (Cory) Ottaviani, Megan, Matthew, Stephen and Kevin Barnes, Michael Barone and Heather Barnes; great-grandfather of Ella Grace Ottaviani; brother of Carol (John) Laska. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019