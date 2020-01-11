Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD A. BARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD A. BARTH


1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
RICHARD A. BARTH Obituary
Richard A. Barth, 66, of Moon Twp., died on December 31, 2019 in Heritage Valley Beaver. He was born in Pittsburgh on November 24, 1953 the son of the late George and Sally (Miller) Barth. He worked for many years for Aircraft Service International, Inc. and Walmart. Richard was a wonderful provider and loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and loved the Steelers and Penguins. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lorraine E. (Thomas) Barth; four children, Tommy Barnabi (Monique), Hopewell Twp., Amanda Shriver, Oakdale, Kelly Hines (Jeremy), Bethel Park, Lindsey Barth, McDonald; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marylynn Krieger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Barth; and a sister, Darlene Barth. Friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday January 11th from 2-6 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP., (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -