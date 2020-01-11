|
BARTH RICHARD A.
Richard A. Barth, 66, of Moon Twp., died on December 31, 2019 in Heritage Valley Beaver. He was born in Pittsburgh on November 24, 1953 the son of the late George and Sally (Miller) Barth. He worked for many years for Aircraft Service International, Inc. and Walmart. Richard was a wonderful provider and loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and loved the Steelers and Penguins. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lorraine E. (Thomas) Barth; four children, Tommy Barnabi (Monique), Hopewell Twp., Amanda Shriver, Oakdale, Kelly Hines (Jeremy), Bethel Park, Lindsey Barth, McDonald; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marylynn Krieger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Barth; and a sister, Darlene Barth. Friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday January 11th from 2-6 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP., (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020