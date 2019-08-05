|
BRINZA RICHARD A.
Age 88, of Robinson Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Richard was the son of the late Charles and Theresa (Carole) Brinza and loving husband of his beloved wife, Nancy (Williams) Brinza. He was the loving father of Richard (Mary) Brinza, Brian (Peg) Brinza and Lynn (Ben) Zimmer; and the proud grandfather of Jeffrey, Daniel, Sean, and Kory Brinza, Benjamin Zimmer, Megan Bauer, and the late Brandon Zimmer; and great-grandfather of Carter and Logan Bauer, and Kylie Brinza. He was the brother of the late Rosemary Baker and Charles Brinza. Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He was employed with United Airlines for 37 years. The family is respecting Richard's request for no visitation. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH. Funeral Arrangements by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis 412-264-3050.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019