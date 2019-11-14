Home

Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel
136 Morrison Ave
Hightstown, NJ 08520
(609) 448-1801
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:30 PM
RICHARD A. CARR

RICHARD A. CARR Obituary
CARR RICHARD A.

Age 71, of Trenton, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, NJ. Born in Braddock, PA, Richard was a longtime resident of Mercer County.  He graduated from Penn State University and later Fordham University, having earned his M.B.A. He went on to work in the finance department for Columbia Records and GRP in Manhattan. Opting to leave a career in the city, Richard started a family business, Carr's Family Hardware Store. He most recently worked for the West Windsor Public Schools Transportation Department. Richard was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan along with his family. He was very handy and enjoyed projects around the house, including gardening. Above all else, he was a devoted family man and cherished being "Poppy" to his two grandchildren, Maggie and David Richard. Predeceased by his parents, Richard and Vera Carr; and his beloved wife of 34 years, Maureen (Notaro) Carr; he is survived by his son, Patrick Carr; his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and David Hovemeyer; his grandchildren, Maggie and David; his sister and brother-in -law, Jeanne Conklin-Kauf and Howard Kauf; his many nieces and nephews; his many dear friends; and his bus family, including Normie and Loretta. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 4:30 p.m., at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ. Cremation services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rich's memory to by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. www.simplicityfuneralservices.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
