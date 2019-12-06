|
FERRARI RICHARD A.
Richard A. Ferrari, 84, of Naples, FL, formerly of Nevillewood, PA, peacefully on Monday December 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Lillian (Cristina) Ferrari; and his brother, Mick Ferrari; beloved husband of Sandra (Laux) Ferrari; loving father of Jodi (Andrew) Hannah of Peters Township, Julie (William) Weyers of Peters Township, Richard A. (Jessica) Ferrari, Jr. of South Fayette; and loving grandfather of Paige Hannah, Dylan Weyers, Sydney Hannah, Jared Weyers, Emma Ferrari, and Olivia Ferrari. Dick was born in Monongahela, PA and was a proud 1958 graduate of Penn State University (Mechanical Engineering) and member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, and spent his long career at J & L Steel and J & L Specialty Metals. He retired 26 years ago and never looked back. After retirement all of his time was taken up with golfing and his love of travel. His final wishes were not to have a service, so a private memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh. His presence will be with us now and always and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019