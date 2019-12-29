|
KRAMPE, JR. RICHARD A.
At the age of 38 years old, formerly of Pittsburgh, on December 16, 2019, in Oro Valley, AZ. Born March 25, 1981, adored son of Cynthia (Perlinger) and Richard Krampe, beloved brother of Alana, all of AZ. Treasured grandson of Annette Vinski, cherished nephew of Catherine and Ronald Coles, Jr. and John Perlinger. Special cousin of Ronald III, Jacquelyn (Steven) Bielich, Daniel and Thomas Coles. Ricky was a passionate Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Services were held December 21, 2019, in AZ.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019