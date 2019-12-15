|
MARSHALL RICHARD A.
Age 93, of Valencia, on December 13, 2019. Loving husband for 67 years of Florence Sgro Marshall. Loving father of Frank (Sharon) Marshall, Kathleen (Randy) Cunningham, Patricia (Alan) Miller, Richard (Gloria) Marshall, Anthony (Nell) Marshall, and John (Lucy) Marshall. Brother of the late Edward Marshall. Proud grandfather of Joseph, Hillary, Bridget, Andrew, Michael, Anthony, Emilee, Adam, Jacob, Holly, Christopher, Melissa, Matthew, Erin, Quinn, Tucker, and the late Timothy and Hope. Also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, Elden, Vincent, Ava, Andy, Luca, Aiden, Adlee, Luciana, Oscar, Finnegan, Logan, Sloan, Carter, Aivree, Ella, Chase, and Emerson. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Church. A WWII Army Veteran, Richard was a combat infantryman in the Pacific Theatre. He went on to graduate from Ferris State College in Big Rapids, MI and was a longtime automotive industry salesman with Magee Carpet Co. Richard was a great Dad, a born salesman who loved people and was a true jokester, played the trumpet, golf, and would always tinker with woodworking. He especially loved hunting with this kids and grandkids. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Concordia Ministries in Cabot. A special thanks to the wonderful nurses at Concordia hospice and nursing home.
