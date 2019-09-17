|
MEARS RICHARD A. "DICK"
Age 71, of Aspinwall, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (Muczynski) Mears; loving father of Bridget (Matthew) Mangold of Bradford, PA and Richard A. (Brittany) Mears of Annandale, VA; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Andrew, Alyssa, Zoe and Nomi; brother of Jean Rogers, William H. (Joan) Mears, Janet (Brad) King, Kenneth Mears and Lois (William) Arnold. Dick graduated from Har-Brack High School before attending Clarion State College where he developed and pursued his love of journalism. He began his journalism career as editor of the Clarion Call student newspaper and as an intern with the Leader Vindicator in New Bethlehem. After graduation, he worked at the North Hills News Record, The Herald, Valley News Dispatch, Gannett and finally the Tribune Review. He became a "jack of all trades" and filled many hats over his 45 years of journalism career. Dick was a loving husband, caring father, and amazing Pap-Pap to his grandchildren that he cherished. To his family and friends, he was always willing to lend a helping hand and take the lead on solving problems, large and small. Most people that met Dick will remember his unique sense of humor, creativity, artistic talents, and craftsmanship. His famous words were "I have a few things to say", and after the groans, everyone knew to sit back, relax and be prepared to be entertained as he never failed to deliver. Some of his most memorable "performances" were for his parents' 50th wedding anniversary and his mom's 80th birthday party. His artistic contributions included church brochures for Lenten Services, Music from the Soul bulletins, award winning Halloween costumes, and woodworking pieces. He became "famous" for his self-designed wooden creative Christmas ornaments which were created with love, talent, and ingenuity. They were given to co-workers, friends and family each year for over three decades. As Christmas approached each year, friends and family inquired about what creation Dick would handcraft that year. He will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered each year as friends and family decorate their Christmas tree each year. Visiting hours for friends and family will be Thursday, September 19th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1719 Mt. Royal Blvd., Shaler Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest memorial contributions to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019