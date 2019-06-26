Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD METROVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD A. METROVICH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD A. METROVICH Obituary
METROVICH RICHARD A.

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Richard Metrovich of South Park Township, passed away at the age of 71. Beloved husband for 49 years to Linda (DiGiacomo) Metrovich; loving father of Deanna (Michael) Frabotta, Lori (Mark) Kruse and Rachael (Jeffrey) Metrovich; grandfather of David, Michael, Lindsay, Gabriel, Hannah, Dominic, and Addyson. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; brother of 11 siblings. Richard was a retired bus operator of Port Authority for 25 years. He served in the US Navy for 3.5 years. Stationed in Keflavik, Iceland, he worked as a Boiler Technician Operator. Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, and fixing anything and everything but his favorite pastime was just being Pap. Visitation will be held at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, on June 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, June 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to his granddaughter's trust, Achieva Family Trust, FBO Hannah Grace Metrovich, 711 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now