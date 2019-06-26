METROVICH RICHARD A.

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Richard Metrovich of South Park Township, passed away at the age of 71. Beloved husband for 49 years to Linda (DiGiacomo) Metrovich; loving father of Deanna (Michael) Frabotta, Lori (Mark) Kruse and Rachael (Jeffrey) Metrovich; grandfather of David, Michael, Lindsay, Gabriel, Hannah, Dominic, and Addyson. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; brother of 11 siblings. Richard was a retired bus operator of Port Authority for 25 years. He served in the US Navy for 3.5 years. Stationed in Keflavik, Iceland, he worked as a Boiler Technician Operator. Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, and fixing anything and everything but his favorite pastime was just being Pap. Visitation will be held at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, on June 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, June 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to his granddaughter's trust, Achieva Family Trust, FBO Hannah Grace Metrovich, 711 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.