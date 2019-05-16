Home

RICHARD A. MOLINO


RICHARD A. MOLINO
RICHARD A. MOLINO Obituary
MOLINO RICHARD A.

Age 66, of Penn Twp., formerly of Oakmont, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. He was born May 13, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Virginia Golletti Molino and the late Domenic Molino. Richard worked as a Warehouseman for Ace Hardware. Friends will be received at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 124 East North St., Butler, PA, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, Butler, PA. Please everyone meet at church. Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
