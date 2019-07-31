|
|
PARENTI RICHARD A.
Age 89, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 of Whitehall. Beloved husband, friend and playmate of 48 years to Selma (Walter) and the late Mima (Zimmerman) Parenti; loving father of Daniel (Chelle) Parenti, Sally Goff, Tom (Jayne) and Ron (Patty) Arend and the late Tim (survived by Diana) Parenti; cherished grandfather of Vanessa and Dante (Jillian) Parenti, Timm and Alicia Parenti, Emily, Lauren and Matthew Goff, Jackie (Steven) Schrant, Michelle, Rob and Rachel Arend and the late Krissie Arend; Great-pap of Luka, Coralia, Gavin, Connor, Macie and Allie; brother of the late Eugene "Bing" (survived by Arlene) Parenti. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Dick was the owner of Parenti Contractors, Inc., which was founded in 1956, he built many homes and commercial developments in the South Hills area. Dick was a very kind, loving, well-respected man, most who knew him loved him. He was affectionately called P.C. by many friends and family members. Dick was active in the Lion's Club for over 50 years holding various offices and was a Melvin Jones Member. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. Dick enjoyed his time at Deep Creek Lake and boating. Thanks to everyone for their prayers, cards, concern and visits. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Achieva, 711 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, , 100 W. Station Square Drive, Ste. 1900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or Cribs For Kids, 5450 Second Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019