More Obituaries for RICHARD ROOS
RICHARD A. ROOS


1925 - 2019
RICHARD A. ROOS Obituary
ROOS RICHARD A.

Greensboro- Richard "Dick" A. Roos, age 94, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Beacon Place - Hospice & Palliative Care in Greensboro, NC. An accomplished engineer and businessman, he was the beloved husband of Kathleen Mae Roos, who preceded him in death. Born October 14, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA, he attended North Catholic High School, graduating in 1943 as valedictorian. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and received his commission and wings as an Aerial Navigator, serving from 1944-1946. He earned a Bachelor's of Science in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon, in 1948. He and Kathleen were married on October 7, 1950, and they lived in the city's northern suburbs for more than 50 years, raising three children and staying actively involved in their church and community. After beginning his professional career at Bell Telephone Company in Pittsburgh, he later worked for more than 30 years at Busch Company, serving as its president and then owner from 1975-1987. Later, in retirement, he was Advisor to the Board of Swindell Dressler International Co. Dick was known for his kind and generous heart, his devout Catholic faith, his inquisitive mind, and for his favorite saying, "Roos is Always Right." He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, computers, and landscaping. His gardens won awards from the Pittsburgh Civic Center, the Landscape Design Society of Western Pennsylvania, and the Allegheny County Bicentennial Commission. He served on the Board of Trustees of La Roche University, was First Chairman of the North Catholic Board of Regents, and served on the board of directors of Divine Providence Hospital. He was previously a member of Holy Cross Parish, Kernersville, NC and currently is a member of St. Paul's Parish in Greensboro. In Pittsburgh, he had been a member of Pi Tau Sigma (Honorary Mechanical Engineering Fraternity), the University Club, the Allegheny Club, the Rivers Club, and was a life member of the Association of Iron & Steel Engineers. He leaves behind three children, Tom (Taeko) Roos, Maureen (Tom) Collins, and Linda Blough; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Keith Blough. In recent years, he lived at Spring Arbor of Greensboro with Kathleen, where he was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Spring Arbor," and where he received excellent care. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the hospice home where he received excellent end of life care - Beacon Place - Hospice & Palliative Care of GSO  2502 Summit Ave  Greensboro NC  27405. HAYWORTH-MILLER KERNERSVILLE CHAPEL is assisting the family.  Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
