SMITH RICHARD A.
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, age 74, of Upper St. Clair, PA passed. Beloved husband of Bonnie Smith for 48 years; father of Rick and Michael Smith; brother of Ronald (Jean) Smith and the late Violet Marie Biesecker; brother-in-law of Pat (Ang) Pittore and Suzanne (Kevin) Wolf and Mike Williams. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1967. Rich was post commander of Post 760 and dear friend of Bill W. He will be lovingly remembered by friends and family. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Interment will take place at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019