TOMKO RICHARD A.
Of Glenshaw, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of Martha Tomko; father of Erik (Katie) Tomko and Mark (Allison) Tomko; beloved Pappy of Madelynn and Mason brother of Geraldine (Tim) McCormick; brother-in-law of Tim McCormick, Ann Doty, John (Monica) Soukup, Marla Soukup, Marcie Stoltenberg; he is also survived by many loving cousins. He was born on January 25, 1942, in Natrona, PA, to the late Andrew and Mary Tomko. He was employed by Honeywell/Bull for most of his career and also a consultant at the City of Pittsburgh. He was a man of great faith. He touched the lives of many people and was well respected by his peers. Family will welcome visitors from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Donations may be made to St. Bonaventure Church in his honor. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019