John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
WANK RICHARD A.

Age 88, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, of Brentwood. Husband of Dolores (Schoffstall) Wank and the late LaVerne Wank; father of Richard C. (Judi) Wank and the late Timothy (Diana) Wank; grandfather of Lori Ann (Jimmy) Smith, Steven and Andrew Wank; great-grandfather of Wesley, Quinnlee and Kinsley; son of the late Andrew and Jean Wank; brother of Donald Wank and Jeanann (the late Richard) Nolla; also survived by a niece and a nephew. Richard was a member of the Bon Air Golf League, Past President of Whitehall AARP Chapter 2050, and a U.S. Army Veteran with the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Friday, May 24, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 am. Please send condolences towww.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
