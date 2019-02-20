KLEINDIENST RICHARD A."IGGY"

Age 93, of Coraopolis, formerly of Edgeworth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. He was born in Sewickley on January 22, 1926, to the late Robert and Anna Rose (Ulitzka) Kleindienst. On February 13, 2011, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary A. (Pirohovich) Kleindienst. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sgt. Richard A. Kleindienst, Jr. (April 23, 1976); his brothers, Robert and his twin Harold. Beloved father of Robert (Margie) Kleindienst of Coraopolis; father-in-law of Jackie Kleindienst of North Hills; cherished grandfather Morgan and Jenna; and brother-in-law of Robert Pirohovich of Coraopolis. Growing up in Edgeworth as a young boy, it was natural that he would work in the family business, Kleindienst Bakery located on Beaver St. The bakery was run by the family from 1930 until 1969. Later Iggy drove truck for over 50 years for both REA Express and GPAC. Iggy, a quiet man, was a hard worker and good provider for his family. He was a member of Auxiliary Coraopolis Police Officer. Iggy requested private services and burial was private at Coraopolis Cemetery. If desired, family suggests donations in his name to the Coraopolis Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements by COPELAND'S.