KLAUS RICHARD ALLEN

Age 68, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born October 3, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Robert C. and Alice (Hartmann) Klaus. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Ann (Baker) Klaus; his brother, Robert Klaus and his wife, Ermine; his sisters-in-law, Sandra Baker-Grande and her husband, Frank, and Deborah Baker-Schroat and her husband, Joseph; his nephews and nieces, Jason Klaus and his wife, Jenna Michael Butler and his wife, Allyson, Megan Butler, Courtney Baker-Schroat, and Raymond Friend. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, 2019, until 10 a.m. the Hour of Service. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.