KOCHENBACH RICHARD ALLEN
Age 84, a longtime resident of Mt. Lebanon, PA passed away on August 5, 2019. Rich Kochenbach had a big personality. His love for his family was limitless, his sense of humor legendary. Rich was a superb athlete, an avid golfer and fly-fisherman. Married to Rosalie Kochenbach for 60 years, they raised two daughters together, Dr. Katherine Kochenbach (Glenn Davis) of Mt. Lebanon and Carrie Kochenbach (David Thomas) of East Liberty. Rich was "Oompa" to three grandsons, Rhett Allen Kahn, Miles Edward Kahn and Richard Thomas Davis, of whom he was very proud. He will be greatly missed by those he loved and those who loved him. At Richard's request, no service or visitation will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A Short Hills, NJ 07078, www.christopherreeve.org/donate. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019