Kepple-Graft Funeral Home
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
RICHARD "TUCCI" AMATUCCI


1957 - 2019
RICHARD "TUCCI" AMATUCCI Obituary
AMATUCCI RICHARD "TUCCI"

Age 62, of Latrobe, passed away, Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born January 28, 1957 in Westmoreland County; a son of  Helen Marie (Gallagher) Amatucci of Leetsdale and the late Frank John Amatucci. In 1988, Tucci was one of the four original men who resided with Community Living Care, Inc., at its' first group home on Walnut Street in Greensburg, where he made many, many friends who will miss him dearly. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Frances Amatucci of Sewickley,  Ronald (Debra) Amatucci of Mansfield, OH, Nancy (Bill) Kirtley of Greenbrier, TN, Anthony Amatucci of Leetsdale, and  Christine Amatucci of Allentown, NJ; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Ricky Mears. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main Street, Greensburg. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, PO Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601 or Animal Friends, 216 Depot Street, Youngwood, PA 15197. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
