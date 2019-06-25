AMATUCCI RICHARD "TUCCI"

Age 62, of Latrobe, passed away, Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born January 28, 1957 in Westmoreland County; a son of Helen Marie (Gallagher) Amatucci of Leetsdale and the late Frank John Amatucci. In 1988, Tucci was one of the four original men who resided with Community Living Care, Inc., at its' first group home on Walnut Street in Greensburg, where he made many, many friends who will miss him dearly. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Frances Amatucci of Sewickley, Ronald (Debra) Amatucci of Mansfield, OH, Nancy (Bill) Kirtley of Greenbrier, TN, Anthony Amatucci of Leetsdale, and Christine Amatucci of Allentown, NJ; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Ricky Mears. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main Street, Greensburg. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, PO Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601 or Animal Friends, 216 Depot Street, Youngwood, PA 15197. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.