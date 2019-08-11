|
STOFIK RICHARD and DIANA
On April 17, 2019, after a brief illness, Richard was called home by the Lord. Diana (Zenchak) Stofik, on July 27, 2019, after battling a lengthy illness, joined her husband and are now both at peace. Richard and Diana would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August. They resided in South Park both formerly of Munhall. They leave behind their children; Scott (Linda), Keith (Christine), Kevin (Dana). They cherished their seven grandchildren; Nate, Sarah, Nicholas, Olivia, Seth, Colin and Mia. Also survived by siblings; Joan (the late Edward) DiGorio, Ronald (Erma) Zenchak and Nicholas (Mary Ann) Zenchak and nieces and nephews who they both shared a special bond with. Richard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his grandchildren enjoyed these moments with him, was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and fished in his free time. He enjoyed his career as VP Sales, Tri-State Supply, for more than 30 years. Diana lived for her family. She enjoyed all time spent with family and friends. Diana loved to laugh and had a witty sense of humor. She was loved by many. Both will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome for a gathering for Richard and Diana Stofik on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A celebration of their lives will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10 AM. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019