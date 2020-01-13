|
MARUSIC RICHARD ANDREW
Age 93, a resident of the North Hills, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Friday, January 10, 2020. Born at home in the North Side of Pittsburgh on August 24, 1926, Richard was the oldest of three children. He was predeceased by his brother, Anthony "Tony" Marusic, and his sister, Marie LaFace. Richard joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 and proudly served on the USS Patroclus for two years during World War II. After returning to Pittsburgh, he married the love of his life, Dolores (Torp) Marusic in 1950, and they had three children together. Richard started a small business, Richard's Valet dry cleaners, and eventually purchased the local dry cleaning chain Ruby's Cleaners, North Hills, which he proudly owned and operated until he retired at the age of 64. His retirement years were spent playing golf at the Highland Country Club, enjoying vacations in Sanibel Island, Florida, and doting on his 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Richard was a man of great faith and a devout parishioner of St. Sebastian Church in the North Hills for 65 years. Devotion to his family was a driving force in his life. He prayed for each of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren every day. The entire family regularly gathered at his home to share meals and celebrate milestones together, and while Richard was often one of the quieter people in the (very crowded) room, his undivided attention and steadfast love had a huge presence and made a lasting impact on our lives. Richard is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Dolores (Torp) Marusic; his children, Richard Rock Marusic (Deborah), Steven Anthony Marusic (Sheryl), and Joanne Marusic Watterson; his grandchildren, Kristina Marusic, Abigail Marusic (Dan Michelmore), Richard Marusic (Adriane), Julia Tauriello (Ray), Rebecca Nuzum (Jeremy), Rachel Marusic, Steven Marusic, Johanna Watterson, Robert Marusic, Eden Watterson, and Sarah Marusic; his great-grandchildren, Addison Marusic, Evelyn Marusic, Gabriella Nuzum, and Ronan Michelmore; and by Leslie Lawton (mother of Kristina, Abigail, and Steven), Richard Watterson (father of Julia, Johanna, and Eden), and dear family friend Brian Schultz. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Sebastian Church Wednesday 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Sebastian Parish, 311 Siebert Rd., Pittsburgh 15327.