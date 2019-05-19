|
|
WENDEL RICHARD ANDREW
Passed on April 27, 2019, age 82, of Robinson Twp., PA, formerly of St. Mary's PA. Husband of Catherine Sterbank Wendel; father of Richard (Beth) Wendel and Martin Wendel; grandfather of Richard Andrew II, Abigail, and Amelia Wendel; son of the late Elmer and Edna (Wickett) Wendel; brother of the late Elmer "Sonny" Wendel, James Wendel, and Gail Cool. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church 5718 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136 on June 1, 2019 AT 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019