Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD WENDEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD ANDREW WENDEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD ANDREW WENDEL Obituary
WENDEL RICHARD ANDREW

Passed on April 27, 2019, age 82, of Robinson Twp., PA, formerly of St. Mary's PA. Husband of Catherine Sterbank Wendel; father of Richard (Beth) Wendel and Martin Wendel; grandfather of Richard Andrew II, Abigail, and Amelia Wendel; son of the late Elmer and Edna (Wickett) Wendel; brother of the late Elmer "Sonny" Wendel, James Wendel, and Gail Cool. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church 5718 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136 on June 1, 2019 AT 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.