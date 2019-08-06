|
|
GUSIC RICHARD ANTHONY
Age 52, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on August 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Son of Anthony and Patricia Gusic; brother of Robb Gusic and Becky (Gusic) Shaffer. Rick was a loving and dedicated friend, teammate, coach, father, uncle, brother and son. He grew up in West Mifflin, PA and graduated from Kent State University with a Master's degree in Business Administration. Rick was a part owner of the Thompson - Gusic Insurance Group in Forest Hills. He loved his family and friends, his dogs, kayaking, and jiu jitsu. Rick grew up paddling with his father at Ohiopyle and his love of kayaking took him all over the country. He conceived the idea of the Cheat River Race, which draws hundreds of boaters each year, and organized and ran it for 22 years. His legendary whitewater videos earned him numerous awards at the Lexington Film Festival. Rick's passion and dedication to jiu jitsu were well known around the grappling community in Pittsburgh. He started his training at Stout Training in 2015, was a member of the Mat Factory, and more recently was a founding member of the Rise 8 Jiu Jitsu Academy in Coraopolis. Rick earned his Purple Belt in June 2019. Rick lived each day to its fullest and touched the lives of so many. He will be missed every day by his family, friends, and brothers and sisters on the rivers and on the mats. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 4-9 p.m., and Thursday, August 8, 10-11 a.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Graveside Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tap Cancer Out (www.tapcancerout.org). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019