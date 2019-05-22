|
|
DERKE RICHARD B.
Age 87, of Brookline, formerly of Mt. Oliver, passed on May 18, 2019. Loving husband of Elizabeth (Kaercher); cherished father of Janice Vogel (David), Richard Derke (Jamie) and Donna Rosenburg; dear brother of Judi Mullen (Bill), Janet Cuneen (Dan) and the late Ronald; adoring grandfather of Cassidy and Austin; treasured friend of many. Rich proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Services private per his request. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019