BARA RICHARD
Age 76 of Lawrenceville. Beloved husband of Harriet Bara; loving father of Sharron (Barb) Bennardo, Sam (Colleen) Bennardo, Richard Bara, Margaret Bara and the late Kathy (surv. Ziggy) Pijanowski; brother of Marge Goughler; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of 11; uncle to six nephews and three nieces. He retired from PPG and served four years in the Marines. Funeral Private. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019