BARTKOWSKI RICHARD
Age 89, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, of Baldwin. Husband of the late Antoinette "Toni" (Kaczmarski) Bartkowski; father of Richard J. (Elizabeth) Bartkowski, Donna (Domenic) Cassone, Gerard (the late Jean) Bartkowski and Lisa (Kevin) Garbacik; grandfather of Matthew (Jessica) and Stephen Bartkowski, Domenic (Julia) and Kristen Cassone, Geoffrey, Katherine, Christopher and Teresa Bartkowski and Jeffrey and Brian Garbacik; great-grandfather of Finley and Murphy Bartkowski; son of the late Stephan and Jennie Bartkowski; brother of the late Hedy (John) Fedak, Laura (Charles) Thomas and Dorothy (Raymond) Kalka. There will be no visitation. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019