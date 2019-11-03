|
|
DONALDSON RICHARD BEATTY
On October 29, 2019, Richard Beatty Donaldson, age 97, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Ingomar; beloved husband of the late Dorothy S. Donaldson; father of Richard (Laurie) Donaldson, Jr., Kathryn Donaldson, Stephen (Gretchen) Donaldson, Thomas (Cindy) Donaldson, James (David) Donaldson, Robert (Natalie) Donaldson; also survived by 19 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Holland Donaldson; sister, Janet Gilmore and parents, Holland and Florence Donaldson. His kind and generous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends received Friday, November 8th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, www.pittsburghsymphony.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019