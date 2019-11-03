Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
More Obituaries for RICHARD DONALDSON
RICHARD BEATTY DONALDSON

RICHARD BEATTY DONALDSON Obituary
DONALDSON RICHARD BEATTY

On October 29, 2019, Richard Beatty Donaldson, age 97, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Ingomar; beloved husband of the late Dorothy S. Donaldson; father of Richard (Laurie) Donaldson, Jr., Kathryn Donaldson, Stephen (Gretchen) Donaldson, Thomas (Cindy) Donaldson, James (David) Donaldson, Robert (Natalie) Donaldson; also survived by 19 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Holland Donaldson; sister, Janet Gilmore and parents, Holland and Florence Donaldson. His kind and generous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends received Friday, November 8th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.  Contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, www.pittsburghsymphony.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
