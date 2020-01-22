|
FACCENDA RICHARD C.
Age 65, of McCandless, on January 20, 2020. Husband of Barbara McGuire Faccenda. Son of the late Carmen and Evelyn Flory Faccenda and son-in-law of Mary E. McGuire and the late James L. McGuire; brother of Ronald (Eleanor) and Robert Faccenda; loving brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Richard was a longtime employee of UPMC Passavant Hospital as an occupational therapist. Rick was patient, kind, generous and a friend to all who knew him. Visitation Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. 10 a.m. at St. Ursula Church In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to: St. Joseph's House of Hospitality 1635 Bedford Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or at www.ccpgh.org Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020