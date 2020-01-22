Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Church
RICHARD C. FACCENDA

RICHARD C. FACCENDA Obituary
FACCENDA RICHARD C.

Age 65, of McCandless, on January 20, 2020. Husband of Barbara McGuire Faccenda. Son of the late Carmen and Evelyn Flory Faccenda and son-in-law of Mary E. McGuire and the late James L. McGuire; brother of Ronald (Eleanor) and Robert Faccenda; loving brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Richard was a longtime employee of UPMC Passavant Hospital as an occupational therapist. Rick was patient, kind,  generous and a friend to all who knew him. Visitation Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. 10 a.m. at St. Ursula Church In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to: St. Joseph's House of Hospitality 1635 Bedford Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or at www.ccpgh.org Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
