PAGNOTTA RICHARD C.
Age 92, of Murrysville, formerly of East Liberty and Penn Hills, passed away on December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa (Giorgione) Pagnotta. Loving father of Rich (the late Ellen) Pagnotta and Donna Lee (John) Satira. Proud grandfather of Matthew (Marie), Brian (Catalina), Maria (Andrew), John, Michael, and Richard. Also survived by his sister, Helen (Bud) Banks; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Pietro and Teresina (Santoro) Pagnotta; and siblings, Frank Pagnotta, Mary Downing, Alex Pagnotta, and Antoinette "Bubbles" Jellick. Richard honorably served in the Navy during WWII and later served eight years in the Navy Reserves. Following his military service, he owned Rich and Bill's Service Station in Homewood. Rich then began his career in the insurance industry, working for American General, formerly National Life, where he retired after nearly 35 years. After retirement, he worked for Sheetz in Plum Boro, which he greatly enjoyed. In his free time, he loved singing in the St. Bartholomew choir, tending to his vegetable garden, bowling, and hunting. Friends will be received Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/ PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 12 noon at Mother of Sorrows Church. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
