SWARTZ, SR. RICHARD C. "CANDY MAN"
Age 74, of Millvale, formerly of Elliott, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jennifer (Steele) Swartz; loving father of Richard C. Swartz, Jr.; grandfather of Samantha Harper; brother of Nancy Entin, Linda Howenstein, Mary Parris, Barbara Murray and the late Jack Swartz; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. As per Richard's wishes, there are no visitations. Service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC. Add a tribute:
www.staabfuneral.com