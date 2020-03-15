RICHARD C. "CANDY MAN" SWARTZ Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD C. "CANDY MAN" SWARTZ Sr..
Service Information
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
15220
(412)-921-1705
Obituary
Send Flowers

SWARTZ, SR. RICHARD C. "CANDY MAN"

Age 74, of Millvale, formerly of Elliott, on Friday, March 13, 2020.  Beloved husband of the late Jennifer (Steele) Swartz; loving father of Richard C. Swartz, Jr.; grandfather of Samantha Harper; brother of Nancy Entin, Linda Howenstein, Mary Parris, Barbara Murray and the late Jack Swartz; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. As per Richard's wishes, there are no visitations. Service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC.  Add a tribute: 


www.staabfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pittsburgh, PA   (412) 921-1705
funeral home direction icon