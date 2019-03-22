WITTE RICHARD C. "DICK"

Age 85, of McMurray, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years to Joyce (Rethmeyer) Witte; loving father of Rich (Jodi) Witte, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Scott (Melissa) Witte of New Orleans and Chris Witte of Pittsburgh; cherished grandfather of Anna, Rachel, Jack, David, Taylor, Olivia, Kyle and Megan Witte; brother of Mary Ann Street of Clayton, MO; and uncle to Susan Perney and Linda Varadachari both of St. Louis; son of the late Gus and Ann Witte. Dick was a graduate of Clayton High School in Clayton, MO and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He spent his entire career in women's footwear and retired as a manufacturer's representative after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the National Shoe Travelers Association and the Two Ten Footwear Foundation. Dick was an avid golfer and bowler and former member of Valley Brook Country Club and The Alpine Club. He enjoyed sports, music and laughter and will be remembered for his patience and integrity. Dick will be missed by many. His family would like to thank the staff at Family Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care that they showed to him. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), where services will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ( ). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com