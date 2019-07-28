|
ZIMMERMAN RICHARD C.
Age 80, of Allison Park, passed away July 25th at the H.J. Heinz V.A. Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Pelc. He leaves behind his sons, Charles (Viola), Richard (Cheryl), and Jason (Tara); and his grandkids, Joshua and Josie (Levard); and one great-grandchild, Kamryn. The service will be held on Wednesday, at 12 p.m., at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 1719 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, 15116. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your Going Home Greyhounds in honor of his companion Cooper. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019