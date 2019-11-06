Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
17 Cochran Street
Duquesne, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
RICHARD CARL MONTGOMERY

RICHARD CARL MONTGOMERY
MONTGOMERY RICHARD CARL

Of Duquesne, formerly of West Mifflin, peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, age 74. Devoted father of Christopher Chapman; brother of Russell and Lawrence Montgomery and the late Walter King, Gloria Johnson and Dewayne Montgomery; survived by nieces, nephews and a host of friends and family. All who knew him loved him. Family and friends will be received Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Funeral Services Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW, INC. www.houseoflawinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
