MONTGOMERY RICHARD CARL
Of Duquesne, formerly of West Mifflin, peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, age 74. Devoted father of Christopher Chapman; brother of Russell and Lawrence Montgomery and the late Walter King, Gloria Johnson and Dewayne Montgomery; survived by nieces, nephews and a host of friends and family. All who knew him loved him. Family and friends will be received Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Funeral Services Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW, INC. www.houseoflawinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019