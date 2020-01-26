|
CARVER RICHARD
Richard Carver, 63, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Richard is formerly from Baldwin, PA. He was a proud 40-year member of Steamfitter Local Union #449. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and a huge football fan. Richard is preceded in death by his parents John M. Carver, Jr. and Jean R. Carver. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nine years, Laura Carver; his son, Brian Smouse; two brothers, John M. (Janice) Carver, III, James (Sharon) Carver, and a sister. Rich will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews and friends. Rich will be remembered by all who knew him as a person full of love and laughter. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at COX GIFFORD SEAWINDS FUNERAL HOME, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 12 noon at St. Helen Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL. Burial will be private. The family suggests donations be made to VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020