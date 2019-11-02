|
|
CLINE RICHARD
Of Plum, suddenly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Hurwitz) Cline; father of Jennifer Cline, Michael Cline (Abby Tucker), Debbie Curnow, Shawn (Frank) Maraldo, and Ricky Cline; grandfather of Nick and A.J. Maraldo, Megan and Morgan Curnow, Mikaela and Bentley Cline, Karlee Cline, and the late James Cline; great-grandfather of Isabella Cline; brother of Frank (Mary Jo) Heglas, Larry (the late Judy) Cline and the late Joe Heglas; also survived by nieces and nephews. He was a proud US Army Veteran. Friends received Saturday, 4-7 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Funeral Service will be held Sunday, 11 a.m. Committal Service and Interment to follow at Temple Sinai Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019