PASQUALLE RICHARD "RICH" CRAIG

Age 74, of Clairton, PA, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Richard B. (Ruth) Pasqualle of Monesson, PA, Justin C. Ostrander of Finelyville, PA; and daughters, Amber L. (Jeffery) Bushnell of Butler, PA, Angela (Scott) Benack of Rostraver, PA; his brother, Phillip "Skip" (Elaine) Pasqualle of Waldorf, MD; and sisters, Marcia Wagner of Mount Pleasant, PA, Marjorie Pasqualle of Deerborn, MI and Marian (Gene) Fine of Prince Georges County, MD; as well as seven grandchildren whom he loved. Rich was a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School, Class of 1961. He spent his early adulthood serving as a United States Marine. He later earned his Associate Degree in Maintenance Engineering at Triangle Tech. Rich enjoyed spending time listening to oldies and soaking up the sun. Services will be held at The Bible Baptist Temple on Worthington Avenue, Clairton, PA on August 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th St., Clairton, PA 15025. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.