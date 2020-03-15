Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
RICHARD D. BEATTY Sr.

RICHARD D. BEATTY Sr. Obituary
BEATTY, SR. RICHARD D.

Age 81, formerly of Elliott, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence in McDonald.  He is survived by wife, Norene Beatty; loving father of Richard (Mary Ann), Charles (Margie), William, Norene and Michael.  "Pap" to Ashley, Billy, CJ, Patrick, Kelly, Nolan, Nick and Graydon; great-grandfather to Alex; and many nieces and nephews.  Friends welcome TUESDAY, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service TUESDAY at 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home.   www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
