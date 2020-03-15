|
|
BEATTY, SR. RICHARD D.
Age 81, formerly of Elliott, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence in McDonald. He is survived by wife, Norene Beatty; loving father of Richard (Mary Ann), Charles (Margie), William, Norene and Michael. "Pap" to Ashley, Billy, CJ, Patrick, Kelly, Nolan, Nick and Graydon; great-grandfather to Alex; and many nieces and nephews. Friends welcome TUESDAY, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service TUESDAY at 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020