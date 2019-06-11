Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert W Waid Funeral Home Inc
581 Chestnut St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-1021
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD CERCONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD D. CERCONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD D. CERCONE Obituary
CERCONE RICHARD D.

Age 95, of Guys Mills and formerly of Stowe Twp., passed away June 9, 2019.  Richard was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, the late Margaret Stewart Cercone. He was the dear father of Linda Showlund, Richard D. Cercone, Jr. (Cynthia), Judge David Cercone (Mary Ann) and Michael Cercone (Sharon).  He was also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Richard was a proud World War II veteran having participated in the liberation of Rome in June 1944. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. After the war, Richard continued to serve his fellow veterans as a Veterans Service Officer/Field Investigator with the PA Dept. of Military Affairs. In that capacity he assisted many veterans and their families in obtaining veterans pensions and other benefits. Following his retirement, Richard and Margie moved to their Crawford County farm where they spent many happy years enjoying the beauty of the Pennsylvania countryside. Richard especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his large vegetable garden and spending time with his family. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, INC., 581 Chestnut St., Meadville. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with military honors.  www.waidfuneralhome.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now