CERCONE RICHARD D.

Age 95, of Guys Mills and formerly of Stowe Twp., passed away June 9, 2019. Richard was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, the late Margaret Stewart Cercone. He was the dear father of Linda Showlund, Richard D. Cercone, Jr. (Cynthia), Judge David Cercone (Mary Ann) and Michael Cercone (Sharon). He was also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Richard was a proud World War II veteran having participated in the liberation of Rome in June 1944. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. After the war, Richard continued to serve his fellow veterans as a Veterans Service Officer/Field Investigator with the PA Dept. of Military Affairs. In that capacity he assisted many veterans and their families in obtaining veterans pensions and other benefits. Following his retirement, Richard and Margie moved to their Crawford County farm where they spent many happy years enjoying the beauty of the Pennsylvania countryside. Richard especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his large vegetable garden and spending time with his family. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, INC., 581 Chestnut St., Meadville. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with military honors. www.waidfuneralhome.net.