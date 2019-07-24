KLABER, Esq. RICHARD D.

On Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Pittsburgh on May 21, 1933, and spent the majority of his life living in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Gladys Klaber; and his sister, Carol Elvers; and survived by his brother, David G. Klaber. Together, Rich and his late wife of 62 years, Judith B. Klaber, lovingly raised six children, Bethany Succop (Gus), Susan Burke (Dave), Katherine Cox (Ted), Lucy Albrecht (Scot), Doug Klaber (Joelle), and Andrew Klaber (Katie). He was grandfather to 12 grandchildren, ages 19-30. He was delighted to attend innumerable sporting events, graduations, weddings, birthdays, and performances, all of which were special to him. First and foremost, Rich was committed to his family. He invested in his family and left them all a significant example of what it meant to lead a life with purpose based on character, integrity, and service. After graduating from Mount Lebanon High School (1951) Rich matriculated to Bucknell University (1955) which he attended on a football and track scholarship. He went on to attend Union Seminary and then received his law degree at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law (1961). He remained grateful to these institutions for the opportunities afforded him through his education and remained a longtime supporter of Bucknell, Pitt Law School, and students in need of financial support. He was honored to serve his country in the United States Army between 1956 and 1958. Rich joined the Pittsburgh law firm of Dickie, McCamey and Chilcote in 1962 and proudly remained there for 51 years, until his retirement in 2012. This 50-plus year milestone was an honor he shared with his late father, Elmer, and an honor that is fast approaching for his brother, Dave. The family tradition of practicing law has now continued to the next generation to include two sons and two nephews. Next to his family, there was little in life that brought as much satisfaction to Rich as the practice of law, the opportunity to assist his clients, pro bono work, and the time spent with his fellow professionals. He frequently spoke of the law as a noble profession and none could doubt his sincerity when he did so. Even after his retirement, he spoke frequently of his gratitude for the opportunity to mentor many young lawyers who have since became leaders in the Pittsburgh legal community. He was a member of the Academy of Trial Lawyers of Allegheny County, the National Association of Railroad Counsel and the Allegheny County Bar Association. He was admitted to practice in multiple Federal and State courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States. Rich was heard to say that tennis was his recreation, but sailing was his passion. Beginning with a boat barely large enough to accommodate his young family, he acquired a series of progressively larger sailboats. These facilitated many memorable sailing adventures on the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay, Lake Erie, and the Atlantic coast from Florida to Maine. His family remembers him well in those moments. Rich was a lifelong member of Southminster Presbyterian Church and served as both a Trustee and Elder. His club affiliations included the Rivers Club, Erie Yacht Club, and the Teutonia Mannerchor in Pittsburgh. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Providence Point and Three Rivers Hospice for the compassionate care that Rich and his family received. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a memorial contribution to the Southminster Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund (799 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228), the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (800 Waterfront Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15222), or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403). A Service of Celebration and Remembrance will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, PA 15228 on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont, 412-531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.