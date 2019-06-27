|
PALMIERI RICHARD D.
Age 79, of Brighton Heights, passed away on June 25, 2019; beloved husband of Anna Marie (DeOrio); loving father of Richard (Roxanne), Ronald (Dina) and Diane; devoted pap of Richard, Samatha, Kayla, Dante and Alexander; loving brother of Thomas, Catherine, Roseann and the late Frank, Arthur and Marie. Richard proudly served as an officer for the city of Pittsburgh Police Department for thirty years and was a member of the United States Navy. Family and friends are welcomed at the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson St. Pgh. PA 15213, Friday 2-4pm and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit Richard's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019