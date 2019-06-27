Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD PALMIERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD D. PALMIERI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD D. PALMIERI Obituary
PALMIERI RICHARD D.

Age 79, of Brighton Heights, passed away on June 25, 2019; beloved husband of Anna Marie (DeOrio); loving father of Richard (Roxanne), Ronald (Dina) and Diane; devoted pap of Richard, Samatha, Kayla, Dante and Alexander; loving brother of Thomas, Catherine, Roseann and the late Frank, Arthur and Marie. Richard proudly served as an officer for the city of Pittsburgh Police Department for thirty years and was a member of the United States Navy. Family and friends are welcomed at the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson St. Pgh. PA 15213, Friday 2-4pm and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit Richard's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now